People use trestle bridges to walk in a flooded St. Mark's Square at Venice, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inches)...
Municipality workers carry wooden boards to make a trestle bridge in a flooded St. Mark's Square at Venice, Italy, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.The high-wate...
A man holds his cameras as he walks in a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (7...
The League leader Matteo Salvini walks in a flooded St. Mark's Square at Venice, Italy, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters...
A boat made with a paper sheet floats in a flooded St. Mark's Square at Venice, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.The high-water mark hit 187 centimeters (74 inch...
Municipality workers carry wooden boards to create a trestle bridge in a flooded St. Mark's Square at Venice, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.The high-water mar...
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years.
The high tide Friday is projected to peak at 1.60 meters (more than 5 feet) which is far beyond normal levels. The iconic St. Mark’s Square was covered in knee-high water in the morning.
The city saw the second-worst flooding on record late Tuesday when the water level reached 1.87 meters (more than 6 feet) above sea level, prompting the Italian government to declare a state of emergency.