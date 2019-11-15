TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Latin American allies Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua are bringing their signature coffee beans to the 2019 Taiwan International Coffee Show taking place in Taipei between Nov. 15 and 18.

The event features 33 coffee farms hailing from the three nations from Central America, one of the most important coffee bean-producing parts of the world. The varieties cultivated in the region are known for their unique taste and roasting methods.

Guatemala’s coffee is celebrated for its richness in flavor and mix of fruity and chocolate aromas thanks to the fertile volcanic soil, while Honduras produces coffee known for its nutty, caramel flavor. Nicaraguan coffee is characterized by a gentle taste and creamy flavor, said the Central America Trade Office (CATO).

According to CATO, Taiwan has a coffee industry worth NT$70 billion (US$2.29 billion) annually, which translates into 2.85 billion cups of coffee. The popularity of specialty coffee is also on the rise on the island, driving up demand for an ever more diverse variety of coffee beans.

Visitors are invited to visit the showcase, which features coffee brewing demonstrations, lectures on coffee plantations in Central America, and quiz sessions.