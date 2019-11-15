TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To ride the pearl milk tea wave in Taiwan, a tea shop in northern Taiwan's Hsinchu City is selling the drink in 5-liter jugs, with a special promotion offering the behemothic beverage for free to those who can chug it down within 30 minutes.

Less than a month after Domino's Pizza caused a stir by selling pearl milk tea pizza, tea shop Zhen Yi Po (珍一波) announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday (Nov. 13) that it is selling 5-liter jugs of "Family-sized Pearl Milk Tea" for NT$500 (US$16) each, with a limit of up to 10 per day. Customers who are able to guzzle down all five liters of the creamy concoction will receive a prize of NT$500, the cost of the drink.

The challenge is limited to one male winner and two female winners. In addition, those who upload photos of themselves downing the monster drinks in one sitting on Zhen Yi Po's Facebook and Instagram pages will receive a special gift and one free beverage of their choice.



(Photo from Faceook page @zhenyipo)

Customers must order the drinks two hours in advance. More information on the store and promotion can be found on the Facebook post below:



(Photo from Facebook page @zhenyipo)



(Photo from Facebook page @zhenyipo)