JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Workers have begun striking at South Africa’s troubled state-owned airline over nearly 1,000 expected job cuts, with flights canceled for at least two days.

South African Airways has warned that the strike that began Friday morning “endangers the future of the airline.”

The airline canceled nearly all the international and domestic flights it operates on Friday and Saturday.

The South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa announced the strike shortly after the airline said it is launching a restructuring process that could affect nearly 950 employees.

The airline says its challenges include insufficient revenue and an aging fleet. It also currently lacks a permanent CEO.

SAA’s international destinations include New York, London, Hong Kong and Frankfurt.