In this Nov. 11, 2019, photo, a Sikh man lights candles at an illuminated Golden temple on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in Amritsar,...
In this Nov. 11, 2019, photo, a protester is detained in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is in the sixth month of protests that began in June over a proposed ext...
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, a protester wearing helmet and tear gas mask holds a yellow umbrella outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus...
In this Nov. 12, 2019, photo, students walk by a fire during a clash with police at the Chinese University in Hong Kong. Police and protesters battled...
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, protesters walk past barricades of bricks on a road near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong. Hong Kong re...
In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo, a protester walks by a broken window on the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong. Police have in...
In this Nov. 12, 2019, photo, Hindu devotees light lamps at a ghat, or stairway leading down to a body of water, during Dev Deepawali festival in Vara...
In this Nov. 12, 2019, photo, Hindus make fire on the banks as part of rituals, as tourists ride on boats in the River Ganges, holy to Hindus, during ...
In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo, a Hindu devotee takes a holy dip in the River Ganges in Varanasi, India. Varanasi is among the world's oldest cities, an...
In this Nov. 10, 2019, photo, Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako weave to spectators during the royal motorcade in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. H...
In this Nov. 12, 2019, photo, Cambodia's exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy talks to the media outside Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Ra...
In this Nov. 14, 2019, photo, a lander is lifted during a test of hovering, obstacle avoidance and deceleration capabilities at a facility in Huailai ...
In this Nov. 13, 2019, photo, school children wearing farmer's hats smile ahead of a dance rehearsal at Assumption Commercial College in Bangkok, Thai...
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
