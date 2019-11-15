TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Word-class DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (DVLM) and Martin Garrix will be the highlights of the EDM festival Wildbeat taking place Dec. 14 to 15 at Taipei Daijia Riverside park.

Wildbeat has announced that Martin Garrix will perform at the outdoor music festival along with a number of other acts, including Barong Family, the Australian DJ duo Nervo, and Mr. Z. According to organizers, after they unveiled Garrrix as one of the performers on Nov. 9, the 3,000 early bird tickets sold out that same afternoon.

Additionally, Wildbeat announced on Thursday (Nov. 14) that DVLM and Dash Berlin will headline the festival. DVLM will be the last group to perform on the final day. The organizers expressed their excitement about the lineup, stating that “international EDM fans told us that they will buy tickets to come to Taiwan and watch DVLM exclusively."

DJ Mag ranked DVLM as the No.1 act on its "Top 100 DJs" list. Garrix occupies the slot right behind the duo, having previously reigned supreme for three consecutive years.

For further information, please visit the Facebook page. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online starting Saturday (Nov. 16).