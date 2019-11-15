  1. Home
Jack Ma: US-China trade war could last 20 years

Alibaba founder says China and US should handle the situation carefully

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/15 15:22
Jack Ma says US-China relation will be rocky for next 20 years. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Founder and former CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Jack Ma (馬雲) said Thursday (Nov. 14) that the tension between China and the US could possibly linger for the next 20 years.

During an interview with Bloomberg TV, Ma said it is natural for the two superpowers to experience conflicts, but if the situation is not handled carefully, both countries will face "turbulence" in their relationship. "We have to solve problems, we should not create more problems," said Ma.

Ma believes that the US-China trade war will not last very long, but that its repercussions will continue to manifest over the coming years. He stressed that collaboration between the two countries is very important, as well as sharing technology, reported the Liberty Times.

According to UDN, the US-China trade war has continued for more than a year and a half, affecting 70 percent of bilateral trade in goods. If China and the US cannot reach a solution that is satisfactory for both sides in the next few weeks, the US government will add punitive tariffs of 15 percent on US$160 billions' worth of Chinese imports.
