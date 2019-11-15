TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A young leopard cat died at the veterinarian’s following a traffic accident, the 22nd death in Miaoli County so far this year, reports said Thursday (November 15).

A member of the public phoned the county’s department of agriculture in the afternoon of November 2 to report the sighting of an injured leopard cat under a bridge, the Central News Agency reported.

A team found the animal, a young male weighing 2 kilograms, had been injured, possibly while being hit by a car. They took the leopard cat to a specialized rescue center in Nantou County, but it succumbed to its grave injuries.

The case was the third leopard cat death of the year for Miaoli’s No.130 road near Yuanli, and the 22nd overall for the county this year, more than double the previous yearly average.

The authorities have called on motorists to reduce speed in mountainous areas and other places where leopard cats are living, while they also want to help the animals cross the road safely by providing tunnels under busy roads, CNA reported.

