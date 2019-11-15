|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|20
|14
|2
|4
|32
|79
|60
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|13
|3
|1
|27
|54
|39
|Boston
|18
|11
|3
|4
|26
|64
|48
|Philadelphia
|18
|10
|5
|3
|23
|57
|54
|Montreal
|18
|10
|5
|3
|23
|64
|56
|Carolina
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|66
|56
|Florida
|19
|9
|5
|5
|23
|70
|71
|Pittsburgh
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|60
|47
|Toronto
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|68
|67
|Buffalo
|18
|9
|6
|3
|21
|54
|53
|Tampa Bay
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|61
|55
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|8
|7
|2
|18
|57
|62
|Columbus
|18
|6
|8
|4
|16
|42
|61
|Detroit
|21
|7
|12
|2
|16
|48
|78
|Ottawa
|18
|7
|10
|1
|15
|51
|61
|New Jersey
|17
|5
|8
|4
|14
|44
|65
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|19
|12
|3
|4
|28
|59
|54
|Edmonton
|21
|13
|6
|2
|28
|67
|56
|Colorado
|19
|11
|6
|2
|24
|68
|55
|Arizona
|20
|11
|7
|2
|24
|58
|49
|Winnipeg
|20
|11
|8
|1
|23
|55
|61
|Vancouver
|20
|10
|7
|3
|23
|65
|54
|Calgary
|21
|10
|8
|3
|23
|60
|61
|Dallas
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|50
|48
|Nashville
|18
|9
|6
|3
|21
|68
|59
|Vegas
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|59
|61
|Anaheim
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|53
|58
|San Jose
|20
|9
|10
|1
|19
|59
|70
|Chicago
|18
|7
|7
|4
|18
|50
|56
|Los Angeles
|19
|7
|11
|1
|15
|49
|69
|Minnesota
|19
|7
|11
|1
|15
|50
|65
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa 4, New Jersey 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Toronto 4
Washington 2, Philadelphia 1, SO
Dallas 3, Calgary 1
Chicago 5, Vegas 3
|Thursday's Games
Winnipeg 4, Florida 3
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Rangers 3
Carolina 5, Buffalo 4, OT
Minnesota 3, Arizona 2
Edmonton 6, Colorado 2
San Jose 5, Anaheim 3
Dallas 4, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles 3, Detroit 2, OT
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Carolina at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Calgary at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.