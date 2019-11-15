  1. Home
  2. World

UK to impose sanctions on Hong Kong human rights offenders

Letter circulates showing plans for "practical action" against Carrie Lam, Hong Kong police: Guardian

By Sally Jensen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/15 14:35
UK Minister for Asia and the Pacific Heather Wheeler. (Flickr photo)

UK Minister for Asia and the Pacific Heather Wheeler. (Flickr photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The UK Foreign Office’s Minister for Asia and the Pacific, Heather Wheeler, has stated in a letter that the UK government would impose sanctions on officials or individuals known to have violated human rights.

This is the first threat that the British government has issued against the Hong Kong government with regard to its handling of the pro-democracy protests, according to the Guardian. Despite criticism that such legislation is long overdue, it has been under discussion for some time, and this is the first time a minister has stated that it could be used in the context of Hong Kong.

The letter, which was circulated online by Hong Kong protestors and their supporters, is the biggest signal to date that the British government intends to take concrete action, according to New Talk.

An Aide to the all-party parliamentary group on Hong Kong, Chris Whitehouse, said the city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, and senior Hong Kong police officers are obvious targets of the potential use of the legislation:

"What is happening on the streets of Hong Kong is not policing going wrong. When police drive motorcycles into crowds of young protesters, they are intending to kill or maim. When they repeatedly beat protesters for four minutes, this is due to a policy from above. The Foreign Office has the means to identify the senior police officers.”

The Guardian asserted that the reason the Foreign Office defended Lam for so long is that the UK worries that any successor appointed by the Chinese government would be even more repressive.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong protests
Carrie Lam
human rights
UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan universities to enroll students evacuated from Hong Kong
Taiwan universities to enroll students evacuated from Hong Kong
2019/11/14 18:04
Former UN ambassador says Taiwan will fall after Hong Kong
Former UN ambassador says Taiwan will fall after Hong Kong
2019/11/14 16:55
Students at Chinese University of Hong Kong raise Taiwan flag
Students at Chinese University of Hong Kong raise Taiwan flag
2019/11/14 16:48
Taiwan colleges sign petition in support of HK protesting students
Taiwan colleges sign petition in support of HK protesting students
2019/11/14 13:05
Taiwan president says blood of HK youth should not be shed to 'decorate faces of Beijing authorities'
Taiwan president says blood of HK youth should not be shed to 'decorate faces of Beijing authorities'
2019/11/14 12:32