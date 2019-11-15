BEIJING (AP) — China’s football association has pledged to reshuffle the squad and “deeply reflect” following its loss to Syria in a World Cup qualifier that prompted the resignation of coach, Marcello Lippi.

A statement issued by the association described the team’s performance in the 2-1 defeat in Dubai as “just passable” and said Lippi’s resignation had been accepted.

The statement was widely derided online and even in state-controlled media as seeking to minimize the degree of failure. China is now five points behind Syria, only halfway through the group stage of Asian qualifying.

The statement posted early Friday on the association’s official microblog expressed “deep apology.”

China has qualified for only one World Cup and its men’s team is currently ranked No. 69 in the world, alongside Canada and Saudi Arabia.