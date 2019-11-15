  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/15 13:06
In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 photo, Mexican Fore...

In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 photo, Mexican Fore...

In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 photo, a supporter ...

In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 photo, a supporter ...

In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 photo, former Brazi...

In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 photo, former Brazi...

In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 photo, Spain's King...

In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 photo, Spain's King...

In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 photo, police office...

In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 photo, police office...

In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 photo, Mexican Pres...

In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 photo, Mexican Pres...

In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 photo,the Senate's ...

In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 photo,the Senate's ...

In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 photo, a supporte...

In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 photo, a supporte...

In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 photo, a supporter ...

In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 photo, a supporter ...

In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 photo, Chilean poli...

In this Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 photo, Chilean poli...

In this Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 photo, police advance...

In this Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 photo, police advance...

In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 photo, university ...

In this Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 photo, university ...

In this Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 photo, reflected in ...

In this Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 photo, reflected in ...

In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 photo, Gonzalo Esco...

In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 photo, Gonzalo Esco...

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Bolivia’s political crisis came to a head after President Evo Morales resigned and was granted political asylum in Mexico, while Bolivian senator and opposition politician Jeanine Anez claimed the presidency and called for new elections.

In Brazil, the supreme court ruled that a person cannot be sent to prison until all their appeals have been exhausted. The ruling allowed former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to be freed from jail.

Calls for Haitian President Jovenel Moises to resign continued, while Spain’s Felipe VI and Queen Leticia visited the Caribbean nation of Cuba.

In Chile, protests continued even after President Sebastián Pinera called for the creation of a new constitution.

Venezuelan university students clashed with the police and government supporters marching in favor of Bolivia’s Evo Morales.

In Paraguay Argentina's Colon lost to Ecuador's Independiente del Valle as they battled in the final Copa Sudamericana match in Asuncion.

___

Curated by Peru Photojournalist Martin Mejia