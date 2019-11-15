All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 18 11 3 4 26 64 48 Montreal 18 10 5 3 23 64 56 Florida 19 9 5 5 23 70 71 Toronto 20 9 7 4 22 68 67 Buffalo 18 9 6 3 21 54 53 Tampa Bay 16 9 5 2 20 61 55 Ottawa 18 7 10 1 15 51 61 Detroit 20 7 12 1 15 46 75 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 20 14 2 4 32 79 60 N.Y. Islanders 17 13 3 1 27 54 39 Philadelphia 18 10 5 3 23 57 54 Carolina 19 11 7 1 23 66 56 Pittsburgh 18 10 6 2 22 60 47 N.Y. Rangers 17 8 7 2 18 57 62 Columbus 18 6 8 4 16 42 61 New Jersey 17 5 8 4 14 44 65 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 19 12 3 4 28 59 54 Colorado 19 11 6 2 24 68 55 Winnipeg 20 11 8 1 23 55 61 Nashville 18 9 6 3 21 68 59 Dallas 19 9 8 2 20 46 46 Chicago 18 7 7 4 18 50 56 Minnesota 19 7 11 1 15 50 65 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 21 13 6 2 28 67 56 Arizona 20 11 7 2 24 58 49 Vancouver 19 10 6 3 23 63 50 Calgary 21 10 8 3 23 60 61 Vegas 20 9 8 3 21 59 61 Anaheim 19 9 8 2 20 50 53 San Jose 19 8 10 1 17 54 67 Los Angeles 18 6 11 1 13 46 67

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 4, New Jersey 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Toronto 4

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1, SO

Dallas 3, Calgary 1

Chicago 5, Vegas 3

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Florida 3

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Edmonton 6, Colorado 2

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.