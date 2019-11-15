  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/15 12:55
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150
Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268
N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191
Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189
Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202
Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228
Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239
Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194
Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 4 0 .556 251 170
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289
Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182
Carolina 5 4 0 .556 225 228
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279
Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205
Minnesota 7 3 0 .700 262 182
Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157
Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 1 0 .889 259 129
Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254
L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191
Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday's Games

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.