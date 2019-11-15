UK to work with Taiwan on renewable energy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The UK Renewable Energy Committee in Taiwan was established on Friday (Nov. 15) in Taipei at a conference held by the Bureau of Energy and British Office Taipei.

The move continues the 14-year cooperation between Taiwan and the UK in the development of renewable energy. It comes after the Asian island inaugurated its first offshore wind farm in Miaoli County earlier this month.

The UK boasts the largest installed offshore wind capacity in the world, providing electricity to the equivalent of 4.5 million homes annually and set to generate over 10 percent of the country’s energy output by 2020. Taiwan can draw lessons from the expertise and experience of the European country, said the Bureau of Energy.

As an industry leader in global offshore wind power, the UK takes pride in its knowledge of wind farm operations, maritime construction, and other aspects of the wind power supply chain, said Catherine Nettleton, the UK's de facto ambassador to Taiwan. She believes Taiwan has the potential to become the next major player in the offshore wind energy market, reported CNA.

The wind farm in Miaoli is capable of powering 128,000 households with an annual capacity of 128 megawatts. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has set the objective of boosting the island’s renewable energy supply to 20 percent of the total by 2025.

Inauguration of the UK Renewable Energy Committee in Taiwan. (CNA photo)