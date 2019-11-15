TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) released its 2019 annual report on Thursday (Nov. 14), which outlines China's objectives of interfering with Hong Kong's political system and taking Taiwan by military force.

The report indicated a growing concern among Taiwanese towards China's "one country, two systems" policy in light of what is happening in Hong Kong. It also suggested that the US Department of Defense generate a plan to protect Taiwan from Beijing's military threats, reported CNA.

USCC Chairman Carolyn Bartholomew said that Beijing has been trying to isolate Taiwan diplomatically and economically since long before the Hong Kong protests began. She said that Hong Kong has taught Taiwan that keeping its democracy after unification with China would be impossible, and that the 2020 presidential election will play an important role in determining Taiwan's future.

Bartholomew further emphasized that the USCC report shows evidence of the Chinese government bribing Taiwanese media to help spread its propaganda and rewarding Taiwanese citizens who reside in China. The report also said that an imbalance has long existed in the US-China financial partnership and that China remains a threat to the US economy, reported Liberty Times.