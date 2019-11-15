All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 20 14 2 4 32 79 60 5-1-3 9-1-1 3-0-1 N.Y. Islanders 17 13 3 1 27 54 39 9-2-1 4-1-0 2-2-1 Boston 18 11 3 4 26 64 48 7-0-3 4-3-1 2-2-3 Montreal 18 10 5 3 23 64 56 6-3-0 4-2-3 3-2-1 Philadelphia 18 10 5 3 23 57 54 6-1-2 4-4-1 4-2-1 Carolina 19 11 7 1 23 66 56 7-3-0 4-4-1 2-4-1 Florida 19 9 5 5 23 70 71 3-2-2 6-3-3 3-1-1 Pittsburgh 18 10 6 2 22 60 47 6-3-1 4-3-1 3-0-1 Toronto 20 9 7 4 22 68 67 6-2-4 3-5-0 3-3-1 Buffalo 18 9 6 3 21 54 53 5-2-2 4-4-1 3-2-0 Tampa Bay 16 9 5 2 20 61 55 4-1-1 5-4-1 6-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 17 8 7 2 18 57 62 5-4-2 3-3-0 2-2-0 Columbus 18 6 8 4 16 42 61 3-5-1 3-3-3 2-2-1 Ottawa 18 7 10 1 15 51 61 5-4-0 2-6-1 2-2-0 Detroit 20 7 12 1 15 46 75 4-5-1 3-7-0 2-4-0 New Jersey 17 5 8 4 14 44 65 2-3-4 3-5-0 2-1-1 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 19 12 3 4 28 59 54 5-1-3 7-2-1 4-0-0 Edmonton 20 12 6 2 26 61 54 6-2-1 6-4-1 3-1-1 Colorado 18 11 5 2 24 66 49 6-2-1 5-3-1 3-3-0 Arizona 20 11 7 2 24 58 49 4-4-0 7-3-2 2-1-1 Vancouver 19 10 6 3 23 63 50 5-1-2 5-5-1 3-2-1 Winnipeg 20 11 8 1 23 55 61 5-5-1 6-3-0 3-1-0 Calgary 21 10 8 3 23 60 61 6-2-2 4-6-1 3-3-1 Nashville 18 9 6 3 21 68 59 6-2-2 3-4-1 3-1-0 Vegas 20 9 8 3 21 59 61 4-4-2 5-4-1 5-1-0 Anaheim 19 9 8 2 20 50 53 6-3-2 3-5-0 3-3-0 Dallas 19 9 8 2 20 46 46 5-3-1 4-5-1 3-1-1 Chicago 18 7 7 4 18 50 56 5-3-2 2-4-2 0-1-1 San Jose 19 8 10 1 17 54 67 6-4-0 2-6-1 2-4-0 Minnesota 19 7 11 1 15 50 65 4-1-1 3-10-0 0-6-1 Los Angeles 18 6 11 1 13 46 67 4-4-0 2-7-1 2-4-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 4, New Jersey 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Toronto 4

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1, SO

Dallas 3, Calgary 1

Chicago 5, Vegas 3

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Florida 3

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.