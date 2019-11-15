TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Thursday (Nov. 14) expressed support for the Hong Kong protesters, saying that the solution to the current crisis in Hong Kong is enabling full democracy.

After a Hong Kong protester was shot on Monday (Nov. 11) and violent clashes between police and protesters erupted on college campuses on Tuesday (Nov. 12), Han told reporters that the "political crux" of the conflict is that “The people question the legitimacy of their leaders. They think that they're not sufficiently representative," reported AP.

Han suggested that the internal strife in Hong Kong could be easily remedied by "allowing direct elections for chief executive and members of the local legislature," something Beijing thus far has been diametrically opposed to. Han said many of the city's woes could be fixed if Beijing would follow the concept of "Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong," reported Bloomberg.

In a Facebook post uploaded that evening, Han posted a message directed at the Hong Kong people. He started out by saying that he "could not accept" that police had entered a university campus.



Han Kuo-yu. (CNA photo)

He emphasized that violence does not resolve disputes and that dialogue is the only solution. He wrote that Hong Kong sits on a table supported by the four legs of integrity, rule of law, efficiency, and freedom but that "the rule of law leg is broken and the table has lost its balance and collapsed."

Han then wrote that the Hong Kong government and Beijing "should listen to the voice of the people." He asserted that if Taiwan is to have an effect on Hong Kong, it is necessary to take a stand for democracy.

"To solve the Hong Kong problem, the spirit of universal suffrage needs to be implemented," wrote Han. Specifically, he wrote that "The people of Hong Kong have the right to directly elect their chief executive and their own representatives."

Han then expressed his concern for those wounded in this week's violence and called on the Hong Kong government and people to pursue "rational discussion and sincere dialogue and seek consensus on democracy and freedom." He also suggested that the city's government better communicate with protesters when formulating plans to maintain order.

Han closed by saying that the Hong Kong government should "face up to the people's right to freedom of speech and assembly."