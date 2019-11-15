Taiwan's two major carriers, China Airlines (CAL) and EVA Air, received a five-star rating in the category of global airlines at an award ceremony hosted in Singapore Tuesday by an international aviation industry organization.



CAL was delighted to receive the prestigious five-star rating, which has been awarded to just 21 carriers around the world by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), said Tso Tuan-hua (左端華), head of the CAL Singapore branch.



This is the third consecutive year that CAL has gained such an APEX rating, which helps promote the Taiwan brand around the world, she said.



Meanwhile, Ting Lu-lang (丁綠蘭), chief executive of EVA Air Singapore branch, said the airline will continue to improve the ground handling services provided by its frontline employees, upgrade its hardware equipment and optimize the quality of its overall services.



On Wednesday, EVA Air also won the 2020 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Award in Asia in the category of Best Overall in Region at the FTE-APEX ASIA EXPO in Singapore.



APEX is a non-profit membership trade association dedicated to improving the airline passenger experience. Its official airline ratings this year were based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through its partnership with TripIt from Concur, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app. About 1.4 million flights by some 600 airlines around the world were rated by passengers on a five-star scale.