TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has finally nailed down its slate of nominees for legislator-at-large seats in the Jan. 11 elections amid a political tug-of-war between different factions within the party.

The list was announced on Thursday (Nov. 14) after the party held a Central Executive Committee meeting.

In the latest edition of the list, legislator Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴) was ranked first among the 34 nominees, followed by Green Action Alliance Deputy Secretary-General Hung Shen-han (洪申翰), National Taiwan University professor Fan Yun (范雲), Malaysian Taiwanese Nantou County Councilor Lo Mei-ling (羅美玲), physician-turned legislator Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源), and judge-turned legislator Chou Chun-mi (周春米).

Former Premier and DPP Chairman Yu Shyi-Kun (游錫堃), one of the most controversial nominations, was ranked seventh. The 71-year-old political veteran, who represents the party's Taiwan Normal Country Promotion Association faction, was rumored to be one of the top two picks but was rejected by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).

Others in the top-15 lineup are DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲), legislator Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄), Shen Fa-hui (沈發惠), SET TV anchor and talk show host Lin Chu-yin (林楚茵), engineer Shih Yi-fang (施義芳), former Overseas Community Affairs Council Commissioner Yu Wang-feng (游萬豐), and Presbyterian Church of Taiwan pastor Omi Wilang.

Former Taiwan Indigenous Television anchor Tuhi Martukaw (洪簡廷卉) was removed from the list after being attacked for having worked under a KMT legislator and for Premier Su's Eball Foundation.

Meanwhile, the opposition KMT party has invited harsh criticism after announcing its nominations for legislator-at-large seats. Among the party's most controversial nominees are pro-unification former legislator Chiu Yi (邱毅), Hong Kong police supporter Yeh Yu-lan (葉毓蘭), and China-friendly Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷).