TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City's annual Christmasland light show will light up tonight (Nov. 15) in New Taipei City Plaza and include light shows, market fairs, stage performances, and concerts by well-known musicians.

The festival, in New Taipei City's Banqiao District, will run this year from Nov. 15 to Jan. 1, according to New Taipei City Government. This year's visual feast will feature laser light displays beamed onto an area of 8,800 square meters that covers Banqiao Station and New Taipei City Hall.

The projection space will be the annual event's largest ever, according to organizers. The city government will also decorate the eight overpasses around the city hall with attractive lights.



(Photo from Facebook page @ntctour)

In addition to the opening ceremony on Nov. 15, other highlights include a children's carnival from Nov. 16-17, a "Fantasy Art Fair" from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, and a "Superstar Concert" to be held on Dec. 14-15. The carnival includes a rotating teacup ride and merry-go-round in the area around New Taipei City Plaza, while a Christmas Eve party will be held on Dec. 22.

The main light show runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night of the festival. As a bonus, there will be interactive artistic gadgets, a "forest mini train," and a Miravivi Christmas gift house at Banqiao Station Plaza.

The New Taipei Christmasland gala is the largest annual Christmas event in Taiwan and was listed in 2018 by Hankyu Travel International Co., Ltd. as the top overseas Christmas travel destination in the world.



Transportation:

Location/Address Location Address Civic Plaza of New Taipei City No. 161, Sec. 1, Zhongshan Rd., Banqiao Dist., New Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.) Banqiao Station Square No. 7, Sec. 2, Xianmin Blvd., Banqiao Dist., New Taipei City 220, Taiwan (R.O.C.) Wanping Metropolitan Park Intersection of Wenhua Rd, and Xinfu Rd.

Traffic Information Transportation Illustrations MRT Exit 2 of “MRT Bannan Line/Banqiao Station”

Exit 3A of “MRT Bannan Line/Banqiao Station” (Take the pedestrian underpass to the city government hall) THSR Get off at “Banqiao Station”, and then walk for about 5 minutes. Train Get off at “Banqiao Station”, and then walk for about 5 minutes. By car Park at Civic Plaza of New Taipei City Underground Parking Lot (NT$30 per hour), Banqiao Train Station Underground Parking Lot (NT$40 per hour), or Te Zhuan San Outdoor Parking Lot (NT$20 per hour for weekdays, NT$30 per hour for weekends and holidays). The underground parking lot of the city hall is not open for parking.

Take the bus Bus Stop Bus Stop Location Bus routes MRT New Taipei City Government (Xinfu Rd.) Xinfu Rd., walk for about 3 minutes 234、245、265、307、651、667、705、810、847、897、F511、1032 New Taipei City Government (Zhongshan Rd.) Intersection of Zhongshan Rd. and Xinzhan Rd., walk for about 5 minutes 51、234、265、651、705、813 (shuttle bus included)、982 Banqiao Bus Station Intersection of Xinfu Rd. and Xianmin Blvd., walk for about 5 minutes 99, 234, 245, 265, 307, 651, 667, 702, 705, 786, 805, 810, 824, 847, 848, 857, 897, 920, 932, 947, 948, 952, 953, 956, 963, 965, 982, 982Shuttle, 1032, BL32, BL33, BL37, BL38, F501, F502, Sanxia-MRT National Taiwan University Hospital Station (skip-stop service), Tamsui New Town-Banqiao (skip-stop service) Banqiao Station (Wenhua Rd.) Wenhua Rd., walk for about 8 minutes 245, 264, 310, 656, 701, 793, 806, 910, 920, 930, 930 Extension, 982 (shuttle bus included) , 99, BL33, 1070, 9089, 9103, Linkou-Banqiao (skip-stop service), Linkou-MRT Fuzhong Station (skip-stop service)

Parking Information Parking Location Illustrations Civic Plaza of New Taipei City Underground Parking Lot Civic Plaza of New Taipei City East-side (Xinzhan Rd.) Entrance

Civic Plaza of New Taipei City West-side (Xinfu Rd.) Exit Te Zhuan San Outdoor Parking Lot Intersection of Xianmin Blvd. and Zhanqian Rd. Banqiao Train Station Underground Parking Lot On Xinzhan Rd., east side of Train

Xinfu Rd., west side of Train Station (beside Banqiao Station)

For more information visit the New Taipei City Government Tourism and Travel Department website, the official Christmasland website, or the Christmasland Facebook page.