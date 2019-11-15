SYDNEY (AP) — Former Australia captain Steve Smith will rejoin the Sydney Sixers in January for the latter rounds of cricket’s Big Bash Twenty20 league.

Smith is expected to be available for the Sixers in January after Australia's one-day international series in India.

"I think it's two or three (games) at the back end of the season, and finals as well if the Sixers make it, which we're very hopeful of," Smith said at a news conference on Friday.

In an earlier statement, Smith said "when the schedule came out and I saw there was a chance to wear the magenta again I jumped at the opportunity and look forward to joining up with the team after my January national team commitments have ended."

Smith missed all of last summer's Big Bash league while under suspension for his role in the South Africa ball-tampering incident.

He has played 20 matches for the Sixers, scoring 499 runs at an average of 31 with four half-centuries and a top score of 65.

Smith's runs have come at a strike rate of 124.

"For me, in T20 cricket in particular, I'm not as big as some of the guys that can hit sixes," he said. "I rely on timing and placement and my smarts in the game to get through situations.

"I've got a lot of experience, and I'm able to play in different situations."

___

