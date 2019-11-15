  1. Home
Colombia adoptees find family decades after volcano tragedy

By CHRISTINE ARMARIO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/15 07:37
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Jenifer de la Rosa was just a week old when Colombia’s Nevado del Ruiz volcano exploded, unleashing a wall of mud that buried an entire town and left 25,000 dead.

In the aftermath of the 1985 disaster the infant was handed over to a Red Cross worker and eventually adopted by a Spanish couple.

Now a documentary filmmaker, she’s been on a quest to answer one question that has haunted her: What happened to her biological family?

On Thursday, a genetic institute in Colombia announced it has solved part of the puzzle, with scientists revealing they have confirmed through DNA testing that a woman still living in the country is her sister.

The story of the lost sisters could be one of many involving children affected by Nevado del Ruiz.