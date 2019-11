AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Nov. 15

Europe — football, Euro 2020 qualifying: Norway vs. Faroe Islands, Finland vs. Liechtenstein, Armenia vs. Greece, Switzerland vs. Georgia, Denmark vs. Gibraltar, Spain vs. Malta, Romania vs. Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy.d s0*

Africa — football, 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Morocco vs. Mauritania, Zimbabwe vs. Botswana, Tunisia vs. Libya, Tanzania vs. Equatorial Guinea,

Various sites — football, friendlies: Peru vs. Colombia, Brazil vs. Argentina, Hungary vs. Uruguay.

Americas — football, CONCACAF Nations League: United States vs. Canada, Panama vs. Mexico, St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs. Nicaragua, Antigua and Barbuda vs. Jamaica, Suriname vs. Dominica, Guyana vs. Aruba.

thru 17, London — tennis, ATP Finals.

thru 17, Sun City, South Africa — golf, European Tour, Nedbank Challenge.

thru 17, Playa del Carmen, Mexico — golf, US PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic.

thru 18, Indore, India — cricket, India vs. Bangladesh, 1st test.

thru 16, Moscow — figure skating, Grand Prix, Rostelecom Cup.

Melbourne, Australia — boxing, Andrew Moloney vs. Elton Dharry for vacant WBA super flyweight title.

Paris — boxing, Kane Watts vs. Arsen Goularirian for Watts' WBA cruiserweight title.

SATURDAY, Nov. 16

Europe — football, Euro 2020 qualifying: Cyprus vs. Scotland, Azerbaijan vs. Wales, Slovenia vs. Latvia, San Marino vs. Kazakhstan, Russia vs. Belgium, Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, Germany vs. Belarus, Croatia vs. Slovakia, Israel vs. Poland, Austria vs. North Macedonia.

Africa — football, 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Ivory Coast vs. Niger, Madagascar vs. Ethiopia.

Americas — football, CONCACAF Nations League: Saint Martin vs. Barbados, Saint Lucia vs. Dominican Republic, Cayman Islands vs. US Virgin Islands, Guatemala vs. Puerto Rico, El Salvador vs. Montserrat.

Lucknow, India — cricket, Afghanistan vs. West Indies, 2nd T20.

London — rugby, Fiji vs. Barbarians.

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea — rugby league, Papua New Guinea vs. Britain.

Halle, Germany — boxing, Dominic Boesel vs. Sven Fornling for WBA interim and Fornling's IBO light heavyweight titles.

SUNDAY, Nov. 17

Sao Paulo — auto racing, F1, Brazilian GP.

Europe — football, Euro 2020 qualifying: Serbia vs. Ukraine, Luxembourg vs. Portugal, Kosovo vs. England, Bulgaria vs. Czech Republic, Moldova vs. Iceland, Andorra vs. Turkey, Albania vs. France.

Africa — football, 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Guinea vs. Namibia, Chad vs. Mali, Uganda vs. Malawi, South Sudan vs. Burkina Faso, South Africa vs. Sudan, Gabon vs. Angola, Rwanda vs. Cameroon, Congo vs. Guinea-Bissau, Eswatini vs. Senegal, Benin vs. Sierra Leone, Lesotho vs. Nigeria.

Central America — football, CONCACAF Nations League: Costa Rica vs. Haiti, Honduras vs. Trinidad, Guadeloupe vs. Turks and Caicos, Bonaire vs. Bahamas, French Guiana vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada vs. Belize.

Lucknow, India — cricket, Afghanistan vs. West Indies, 3rd T20.

MONDAY, Nov. 18

Europe — football, 2020 European Championship qualifiers: Greece vs. Finland, Italy vs. Armenia, Liechtenstein vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gibraltar vs. Switzerland, Ireland vs. Denmark, Malta vs. Norway, Spain vs. Romania, Sweden vs. Faroe Islands.

thru 24, Madrid — tennis, Davis Cup Finals.

Africa — football, 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Sao Tome e Principe vs. Ghana, Gambia vs. Congo DR, Cape Verde vs. Mozambique, Kenya vs. Togo, Comoros vs. Egypt, Botswana vs. Algeria.

Americas — football, CONCACAF Nations League: Dominica vs. St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Aruba vs. Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica vs. Guyana, Nicaragua vs. Suriname.

Tel Aviv, Israel — football, friendly, Uruguay vs. Argentina.

TUESDAY, Nov. 19

Europe — football, 2020 European Championship qualifiers: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, Netherlands vs. Estonia, Slovakia vs. Azerbaijan, Wales vs. Hungary, Latvia vs. Austria, North Macedonia vs. Israel, Poland vs. Slovenia, Belgium vs. Cyprus, San Marino vs. Russia, Scotland vs. Kazakhstan.

Asia/Middle East — football 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Nepal vs. Kuwaitm Myanmar vs. Mongolia, Maldives vs. Guam, Turkmenistan vs. Sri Lanka, Hong Kong vs., Cambodia, Uzbekistan vs. Palestine, Malaysia vs. Indonesia, Vietnam vs. Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic vs., Tajikistan, Afghanistan vs. Qatar, Syria vs. Philippines, Iraq vs. Bahrain, Oman vs. India, Yemen vs, Singapore, Jordan vs. Taiwan, Lebanon vs. North Korea.

Africa — football, 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers: Mauritania vs. Central African Republic, Burundi vs. Morocco, Zambia vs. Zimbabwe, Libya vs. Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea vs. Tunisia, Niger vs. Madagascar, Ethiopia vs. Ivory Coast.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Japan vs. Venezuela, Brazil vs. South Korea, Croatia vs. Georgia, Saudi Arabia vs. Paraguay, Ecuador vs. Colombia.

Americas — football, CONCACAF Nations League: Puerto Rico vs. Anguilla, Saint Lucia vs. Montserrat, El Salvador vs. Dominican Republic, Barbados vs. Cayman Islands, US Virgin Islands vs. Saint Martin, Cuba vs. United States, Mexico vs. Bermuda.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20

thru 24, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. England, 1st test.

THURSDAY, Nov. 21

thru 24, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, World Tour Championship.

thru 24, Naples, Florida — golf, US LPGA Tour, Tour Championship.

thru 24, Sea Island, Georgia — golf, US PGA Tour, RSM Classic.

thru 25, Brisbane, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Pakistan, 1st test.

FRIDAY, Nov. 22

thru 26, Kolkata, India — cricket, India vs. Bangladesh, 2nd test.

thru 23, Sapporo, Japan — figure skating, Grand Prix, NHK Trophy.

SATURDAY, Nov. 23

Lima, Peru — football, Copa Libertadores final: Flamengo vs. River Plate.

Liverpool, England — boxing, Callum Smith vs. John Ryder for Smith's WBA super middleweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title; Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores for vacant WBA super featherweight title; Brandon Figueroa vs. Julio Ceja for Figueroa's WBA super bantamweight title.

Indio, California — boxing, Andrew Cancio vs. Rene Alvarado for Cancio's WBA junior lightweight title; Can Xu vs. Manny Robles III for Can's WBA featherweight title.

SUNDAY, Nov. 24

Saitama, Japan — football, Asian Champions League final second leg: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Al Hilal.