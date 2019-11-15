MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is facing one of his most serious challenges over human rights in a dispute over the head of the country’s rights agency.

López Obrador has stressed respect for human rights since taking office nearly a year ago.

But he has also criticized the National Human Rights Commission and brushed aside its recommendations.

This week he pushed through Congress a new head for the rights agency who critics say is neither impartial nor familiar with the country’s problems.

That prompted the resignation of several members of the board of the governmental rights commission Thursday.

López Obrador has faced criticism for his use of the military in police work and for using the militarized National Guard to prevent Central American migrants from travelling through Mexico.