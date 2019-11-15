NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr.’s “Triggered” is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, although not without an edge.

“Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” came out last week and tops the hardcover nonfiction list that will appear in the Nov. 24 edition of the Times.

A symbol appears next to the listing, indicating that some of the sales were “bulk purchases,” often meaning that the author or someone associated with the author bought a substantial number of copies.

A spokesman for the Republican National Committee, Steve Guest, said Thursday that the RNC has been offering “Triggered” as a fundraising incentive, a common practice for political books.

Guest says copies were bought "to keep up with demand," not in a "large bulk purchase."