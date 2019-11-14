  1. Home
BRICS back Paris agreement, oppose Syria military solution

By  Associated Press
2019/11/14 23:41
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Members of the BRICS group of nations say in a declaration that they are committed to implementing the Paris climate agreement and there cannot be a military solution to Syria’s conflict.

The statement commits to Syria’s “territorial integrity.” It also supports a two-state solution for Israel.

Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have issued the declaration at a summit in Brasilia. The statement stresses commitment to shoring up multilateralism and preserving the United Nation’s role in international issues, echoing earlier speeches from the leaders.

The statement expresses “serious concern” with the possibility of an arms race in space, and says negotiation of a binding multilateral instrument for the issue is urgently needed. It also calls for reforming the World Trade Organization to guarantee its efficacy.