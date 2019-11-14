WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and USA Facts finds that regardless of political belief, many Americans say they have a hard time figuring out if information is true.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they often come across one-sided information, and about 6 in 10 say they regularly see conflicting reports about the same set of facts.

The poll found that 47% of Americans believe it’s difficult to know if the information they encounter is true, compared with 31% who find it easy to do so. There’s widespread consensus on the importance of transparency in how information was gathered.

Democrats are more likely to say they rely on scientists and academics. Republicans are more likely to trust what they hear from President Donald Trump.