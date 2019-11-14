  1. Home
Taiwan’s first 24-hr Eslite bookstore to close after 30 years

Eslite Dunnan Store holds book sales before ending operation next May

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/14 20:03
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The first 24-hour bookstore in the world, Eslite Dunnan Store, has decided to finish its operation on May 31, 2020, after accompanying Taipei citizens for 30 years.

The management team announced Thursday (Nov. 14) that the lease for the bookstore will expire next June, so relocating the artistic landmark becomes inevitable. The team also said a new 24-hour bookstore will be introduced, but so far the location has yet to be decided.

Chosen as one of the world's coolest bookstores by CNN in 2015, the Eslite Dunnan Store has established a series of events to celebrate its remarkable 30 years of service and show appreciation for its readers' support. Starting Thursday, Eslite Dunnan will bring back 1991 antiquarian bookshop, Print on Demand (POD) exhibitions as well as creative bazaars, reported CNA.

Eslite Dunnan Store was established in 1989 as the company's first bookstore and has since attracted booklovers from Taiwan and abroad to experience its beauty and the unique 24-hour feature. After learning about its closure, many readers moaned over what they regarded as a loss of Taipei's treasure, reported Now News.


Eslite Dunnan Store starts its 200-day countdown Thursday. (CNA photo)


Eslite Dunnan Store provides a quiet environment for its readers. (CNA photo)
Eslite
24-hour bookstore

