TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Green Party Taiwan (GPT) revealed its list of legislators-at-large on Thursday (Nov. 14), including a famous doctor of psychology Cheng Hui-wen (鄭惠文) and party founder Kao Cheng-yan (高成炎).

The high-profile psychologist and writer Cheng has the unofficial moniker of "Most Beautiful Doctor in the Country." The New Power Party (NPP) was said to have invited Cheng to join its legislator-at-large list, but she changed her mind at the last minute and decided to run for the GPT as its legislator-at-large in the January election, NewTalk reported.

In addition to her profession as a doctor of psychology, Cheng focuses on gender equality and childcare issues.

Advocating environmental protection, a balanced ecology, grassroots democracy and social equality, GPT works in partnership with other environmental organizations and green parties outside Taiwan — and is a Asia-Pacific Green Network founding member.

Founded in 1996, GPT received 229,566 votes (1.74%) in the 2012 legislative election and became the fifth-largest party, following the Democratic Progressive Party, the Kuomintang, the People's First Party, and the Taiwan Solidarity Union. It has formed alliances with various minor parties in elections over the past 10 years.

Other nominees on the GPT list are: Kao Cheng-yan, who promotes energy transformation; Taoyuan city councilor Wang Hau-yu (王浩宇); Zoe Lee (李菁琪), a human rights lawyer who voluntarily defends those who have been affected by environmental degradation; and Baggio Chang (張佑輔), who advocates for agricultural justice and organic farming.