ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says a U.S. national and suspected Islamic State group member, who has spent three days in a no man's land between Turkey and Greece after Ankara tried to deport him, will be repatriated to the United States.

Anadolu Agency said Thursday "the necessary procedures" to repatriate him were underway. It says, without elaborating, that the United States had made Turkey "a pledge."

The move comes a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.