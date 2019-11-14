TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The annual “Pop Up Asia” (PUA) market gathers 300 quality brands from 13 countries to showcase handmade crafts and host workshops at Songshan Culture Creative Park until Nov. 17.

PUA gathers artisans, manufacturers, and suppliers to promote the idea of, “Make your life full of the things you love” (讓喜歡的事成為生活). The idea being to encourage people to pursue their dreams and use their hands to do so.



PUA opened Thursday (Taiwan News/Lyla Liu photo)

PUA features four warehouses with four themes, which are: materials experiment (材料體驗館), Asian (亞洲主題館), life design (生活設計館), and original style (原創風格館). In addition, DIY workshops and forums are hosted inside the venues.

PUA, micro production (微量產) is the fair’s theme. The aim is to discover new possibilities for mass production and cooperate across industries.

PUA has also signed a collaboration agreement with the Thailand retail giant, The Mall Group, which is promoting Asian design globally. Meanwhile, the Hongkong Pavillion presents traditional Hong Kong crafts, skills and materials.

The exhibition offers the chance to interact with the craftsman and experiment with embroidery, silver accessories and watchmaking.

PUA opened Thursday (Nov. 14) and continues at Songshan Cultural Creative Park until Nov. 17. For further information, visit the website and Facebook page.



Hongkong Pavillion (Taiwan News/Lyla Liu photo)



Ceramic works from Thailand brand, Earth Republic (Taiwan News/Lyla Liu photo)



Taiwan brand Niu-gu (楓牛革) produces leather products (Taiwan News/Lyla Liu photo)



International forums (Taiwan News/Lyla Liu photo)