TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education said Thursday (Nov. 14) that Taiwan universities will take responsibility for educating Taiwanese students who have been evacuated from Hong Kong due to the escalating violence.

It has been reported that 284 Taiwanese students returned home on Wednesday (Nov. 13) and Thursday for safety reasons, with assistance from the Taiwan government. There are currently still approximately 700 Taiwanese students remaining in Hong Kong.

Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said the ministry has contacted local universities to set up education programs for students to continue their academic studies. Pan said students can decide to transfer to Taiwan universities or return to their original schools after things cool down in Hong Kong, reported Liberty Times.

Pan added that local universities will try their best to accommodate students' needs and offer audit opportunities and elective courses. Pan said the government wants to ensure the students' academic careers are not blighted.

National Taiwan University (NTU) said in a media briefing on Thursday morning the school has requested their exchange students in Hong Kong return to Taiwan as soon as possible. NTU said students who study in Hong Kong are welcome to transfer to the school regardless of their nationality.

NTU has also agreed to host exchange students from the U.S. and the U.K. who were scheduled to study in Hong Kong next semester, reported CNA.