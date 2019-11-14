MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s flooding last month was the country’s worst in recent history and a reminder that the Horn of Africa nation must prepare for the extremes expected with a changing climate.

Local officials say more than 20 people are presumed dead and the toll could rise. More than a quarter-million people were displaced.

With more heavy rains and flooding expected, officials warn people against returning too quickly to their homes.

Airlifts of aid continue after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed called the devastation “beyond our capacity” and pleaded for more help.

One displaced man recalled herding his sleepy family onto the roof of their home as scores of thousands of people in one town scrambled for their lives.

The destruction of farmland near rivers is expected to contribute to a hunger crisis.