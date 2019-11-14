TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) purge of more than a hundred senior military officers might have been inspired by assassination attempts against him during visits to Hong Kong and Xinjiang, Taiwan’s CM Media reported Thursday (November 14).

The latest victim of a purge might have been Navy chief Shen Jinlong (沈金龍), whose name has been absent from more than 40 recent Navy-issued online news stories, according to the report.

Canadian-based Kanwa Defense Report says that since 2016, more than 120 senior officers have been retired, while some others were named as “showing problems.”

Guo Wengui, the exiled Chinese tycoon who often voices criticism of the communist regime, said Xi was targeted by two bomb attacks in Xinjiang, while also facing an attempt on his life when the Hong Kong – Zhuhai – Macau bridge opened in October last year, CM Media reported.

The attacks in Xinjiang formed one of the reasons why Xi decided to crack down on the western region’s Muslim population, according to Guo.

While he only was assured control over about half the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) due to officers appointed by his predecessors, Xi had now also begun to purge the Public Security Bureau in a move that revealed doubts about his hold on power, Guo said.

