TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2020 Taiwan edition of the Michelin Guide will include restaurants in both Taipei and Taichung, the second municipality of Taiwan to be featured in the gourmet guidebook.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Thursday (Nov. 14). It was attended by Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, which oversees the Tourism Bureau, and Nicolas Achard, Managing Director of Michelin Foods and Beverages Asia.

The Michelin Guide Taipei was first released in 2018, as part of the French company’s initiative to increase its gastronomic clout in Asia. Since 2016, Michelin has published guides in Singapore, Shanghai, Seoul, and Bangkok, reported UDN.

Lin noted that he sought to promote Taichung as a city with creativity, a vibrant artistic scene, and culinary attractions during his stint as the mayor of the central Taiwan municipality. He believes the inclusion of Taichung in the Michelin Guide will boost the city’s tourist appeal, and hopes more Taiwan cities would be featured in future guides.

The past two versions of the Michelin Guide Taipei appear to favor delicacies with Taiwanese traits or redefine Taiwanese flavors. The same judging criteria could be applied to the selection of recommended establishments in Taichung, wrote UDN.