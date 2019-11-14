TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As violence continues to escalate in Hong Kong, former American representative to the United Nations (U.N.), Nikki Haley on Tuesday (Nov. 12) urged U.S. citizens to stand with Hong Kong's protesters.

According to Liberty Times, Haley appeared on Fox News' "The Daily Briefing" and was interviewed by former White House Spokesperson Dana Perino about Hong Kong's social movement for democracy. Perino asked if the U.S. government and its people should voice their support for the Hong Kong protesters.

Haley said the Chinese government is trying to silence demonstrators with a mask ban, surveillance cameras, and armed forces. She added the fundamental demand behind the Hong Kong protests is simply freedom.

Haley said the protests should not be treated lightly and the U.S. should help those fighting for freedom. She emphasized that "if Hong Kong falls, Taiwan is next," which is exactly why the U.S. cannot sit back and disengage from what is happening in Hong Kong.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) offered its appreciation to Haley for her comments, via Twitter, saying the ministry stands with Hong Kong's people who want democracy. This is not the first time Haley has commented on the Hong Kong protests, as she previously suggested the U.S. government should cut business ties with China, in August, reported ETtoday.



MOFA expresses appreciation to Nikki Haley for her comments. (Twitter screenshot)