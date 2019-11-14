ISLAMABAD (AP) — Test cricket is set to return to Pakistan after more than 10 years when Sri Lanka plays a two-match series at Rawalpindi and Karachi next month.

Rawalpindi is scheduled to host the first test from Dec. 11-15, while the second test will be played at Karachi from Dec. 19-23. The series is part of ICC’s World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka was the last team to play a test in Pakistan in 2009, when the team’s bus came under attack at Lahore. Eight people were killed during the terror attack, while several Sri Lankan players were also injured.

The Pakistan Cricket Board says Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed next month’s tour on Thursday. Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka for the series of one-day and Twenty20 internationals at Karachi and Lahore in September-October.

Pakistan will play two test matches in Australia before returning for the series against Sri Lanka.

