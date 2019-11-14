TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City's annual Christmasland light show will light up tomorrow (Nov. 15) in New Taipei City Plaza and will include light shows, market fairs, stage performances, and concerts by well-known musicians.

The festival, which will be held in New Taipei City's Banqiao District, will run this year from Nov. 15, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020, according to the New Taipei City Government. This year's visual feast will feature light displays with lasers beamed onto an area of 8,800 square meters covering Banqiao Station and New Taipei City Hall.

The projection space will be the annual event's largest ever, according to organizers. The city government will also decorate the eight overpasses around the city hall with attractive lights.



"Icicle Light Corridor." (New Taipei City Government photo)

In addition to the opening ceremony on Nov. 15, other highlights include a children's carnival from Nov. 16-17, a "Fantasy Art Fair" from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, and a "Superstar Concert" to be held on Dec. 14-15. The carnival includes a rotating teacup ride and merry-go-round in the area around the New Taipei City Plaza, while a Christmas Eve party will be held on Dec. 22.

The main light show runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night of the festival. As a bonus, there will be interactive artistic gadgets, a "forest mini train," and a Miravivi Christmas gift house at Banqiao Station Plaza.

The New Taipei Christmasland gala is the largest annual Christmas event in Taiwan and was listed in 2018 by Hankyu Travel International Co., Ltd. as the top overseas Christmas travel destination in the world.



"Purple Gold Light Corridor." (New Taipei City Government photo)



(New Taipei City Government photo)



"Purple Love Light Corridor." (New Taipei City Government photo)



"Forrest Bath." (New Taipei City Government photo)



"Magic Gingerbread House." (New Taipei City Government photo)





Overhead view of Christmasland. (New Taipei City Government photo)

Address:

161, Zhongshan Rd., Sec. 1, Banqiao District, New Taipei City

For more information visit the Taiwan Tourism Bureau website or the event's official Facebook page.