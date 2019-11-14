TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Chiao Tung University (NTCU) has developed the first non-intrusive kidney dialysis measurer in the world, with help from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST).

The device allows individuals to detect their blood flow at home, so as to prevent artificial blood vessel malfunction.

The NCTU research team was led by Paul Chao (趙昌博), Distinguished Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering. Chao said the device deploys Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), as well as photoplethysmography (PPG) technology, and is expected to hit the market in 2020.

According to CNA, more than 90,000 people are undergoing kidney dialysis treatment in Taiwan, and many of them have encountered malfunctions of the artificial blood vessels that connect the arteries to their veins. The artificial blood vessels are known as the "life-line" of kidney patients and it is deadly if they are clogged.

Director of the Shin Kong Hospital Nephrology Department, Lin Bing-shi (林秉熙), said existing measuring devices are intrusive and can only be performed on each patient every three months, whereas the new invention allows patients to take charge of their health anytime, anywhere. Lin added the new measurer could save NT$600 million in health insurance spending, reported UDN.

Clinical trials are already underway for the newly invented kidney dialysis measurer. Chao said the device has 91 percent accuracy and both the patient and doctor can access the results of each measurement.



The world's first non-intrusive kidney dialysis measurer. (CNA photo)