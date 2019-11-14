  1. Home
  2. World

Through Wednesday, November 13, 2019

By  Associated Press
2019/11/14 14:17
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 20 15 21 36
David Pastrnak, BOS 18 16 15 31
Connor McDavid, EDM 20 11 20 31
Brad Marchand, BOS 18 11 19 30
John Carlson, WAS 20 8 22 30
Auston Matthews, TOR 20 13 13 26
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 18 11 15 26
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 18 9 15 24
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 18 5 19 24
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 20 13 10 23
Patrick Kane, CHI 18 9 14 23
Elias Pettersson, VAN 19 8 15 23
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 21 10 10 20
9 tied with 19 pts.