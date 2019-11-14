Through Wednesday, November 13, 2019
By Associated Press
2019/11/14 14:17
|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|20
|15
|21
|36
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|18
|16
|15
|31
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|20
|11
|20
|31
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|18
|11
|19
|30
|John Carlson, WAS
|20
|8
|22
|30
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|20
|13
|13
|26
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|18
|11
|15
|26
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|18
|9
|15
|24
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|18
|5
|19
|24
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|20
|13
|10
|23
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|18
|9
|14
|23
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|19
|8
|15
|23
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|21
|10
|10
|20
|9 tied with 19 pts.