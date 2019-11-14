  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Uber Eats driver seen on Harley in Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/14 14:31
Uber Eats driver riding Harley-Davidson. ​​​​​​​(P...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the food delivery craze grips Taiwan, an Uber Eats driver was spotted last month taking food ferrying to a whole new level as he barreled through the mean streets of Taipei on a Harley-Davidson chopper.

A 50-year-old Taiwanese-American, who goes by the handle Gizmo Guy, took a photo of this rebellious Uber Eats driver roaring through Taipei's Ximen area on a Harley-Davidson Sportster on Oct. 9. On Monday (Nov. 11), he posted the photo on the social media site Reddit, where it has garnered 294 upvotes and 20 comments.

Netizens were impressed with the renegade deliveryman:

"The delivery rider misheard "hurry up" as "Harley up!"

"Maybe he works 12 hours a day and makes 100k or even 180k!"

"Is this Death Stranding?" A reference to the action video game starring Norman Reedus from "Walking Dead" fame.


Uber Eats driver riding Harley-Davidson motorcycle. (Photo by Gizmo Guy)
