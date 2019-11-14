  1. Home
Battle lines harden as Trump impeachment goes public

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/11/14 13:12
WASHINGTON (AP) — With historic impeachment hearings underway, Democrats and Republicans are hardening their arguments over the actions of President Donald Trump as they set out to win over a deeply polarized American public.

Democrats say Wednesday’s extraordinary public session in the House revealed a striking account of Trump abusing his office. They point to pressing the newly elected president of Ukraine for political investigations of rival Democrats, all while holding up needed military aid.

While Democrats use the words “bribery” and “extortion,” Republicans counter that the hearing showed none of that. They say the two seasoned diplomats at the witness table had, at best, second-hand accounts of Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president.

Republicans maintain there was no pressure and note that eventually the aid flowed, though only after Congress intervened.