Chiang Kai-shek grandson says 'no room for one country, two systems' in Taiwan

Chiang Kai-shek grandson, KMT legislator says 'one country, two systems' will never work for Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/11/14 11:27
Chaos at Chinese University of Hong Kong. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Late Taiwan President Chiang Kai-shek's (蔣介石) grandson and Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) on Wednesday (Nov. 13) declared that there is "no room" for the "one country, two systems" framework in Taiwan.

In the wake of the shooting of a Hong Kong protester on Monday (Nov. 11) and violent clashes between police and students at Hong Kong universities starting on Tuesday (Nov. 12), Chiang took to Facebook on Wednesday to write:

"Students and young people in Hong Kong are not afraid of the forceful crackdown by the Hong Kong police. [To those who] raise a voice and shout to the world in order to defend freedom and democracy, I must pay the highest respect for such bravery."

As for the tattered "one country, two systems" framework being used and abused in Hong Kong, Chiang wrote:

"In Taiwan, there is no room for 'one country, two systems,' and the constitutional system of democracy and freedom cannot be damaged or compromised."

Chiang also called on the Taiwan government to assist Taiwanese students in Hong Kong, 284 of whom have already evacuated, and provide humanitarian aid to the Hong Kong people:

"In addition to paying close attention to and maintaining the personal safety of Taiwanese students studying and working in Hong Kong, the government should also provide Hong Kong people with humanitarian assistance when necessary."
One Country Two Systems
Chiang Kai-shek
KMT
Kuomintang
2019 Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protesters
Hong Kong protests

