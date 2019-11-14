All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 18 11 3 4 26 64 48 Montreal 18 10 5 3 23 64 56 Florida 18 9 4 5 23 67 67 Toronto 20 9 7 4 22 68 67 Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 50 48 Tampa Bay 15 8 5 2 18 52 52 Detroit 20 7 12 1 15 46 75 Ottawa 17 6 10 1 13 47 59 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 19 13 2 4 30 77 59 N.Y. Islanders 17 13 3 1 27 54 39 Philadelphia 17 10 5 2 22 56 52 Pittsburgh 18 10 6 2 22 60 47 Carolina 18 10 7 1 21 61 52 N.Y. Rangers 16 8 6 2 18 54 53 Columbus 18 6 8 4 16 42 61 New Jersey 16 5 7 4 14 42 61 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 19 12 3 4 28 59 54 Colorado 18 11 5 2 24 66 49 Nashville 18 9 6 3 21 68 59 Winnipeg 19 10 8 1 21 51 58 Dallas 18 8 8 2 18 43 45 Chicago 17 6 7 4 16 45 53 Minnesota 18 6 11 1 13 47 63 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 20 12 6 2 26 61 54 Arizona 19 11 6 2 24 56 46 Vancouver 19 10 6 3 23 63 50 Calgary 20 10 7 3 23 59 58 Vegas 19 9 7 3 21 56 56 Anaheim 19 9 8 2 20 50 53 San Jose 19 8 10 1 17 54 67 Los Angeles 18 6 11 1 13 46 67

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Florida 5, Boston 4, SO

Montreal 3, Columbus 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Colorado 4, Winnipeg 0

Arizona 3, St. Louis 2, SO

Detroit 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 3, Minnesota 1

San Jose 6, Edmonton 3

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Toronto 4

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.