  1. Home
  2. World

Hong Kong endures more transit disruptions, more violence

By  Associated Press
2019/11/14 10:37
A protester tries remove plastic items from a fire...

A protester tries remove plastic items from a fire...

Protesters climb over a barricade on an overhead b...

Protesters climb over a barricade on an overhead b...

A protester tries to pour water on a fire burning ...

A protester tries to pour water on a fire burning ...

A protester watches as a fire burns amid debris pl...

A protester watches as a fire burns amid debris pl...

Riot police stand guard as they face off with pro-...

Riot police stand guard as they face off with pro-...

Riot police fire tear gas gun as they face-off wit...

Riot police fire tear gas gun as they face-off wit...

A man runs past riot policemen gathering near the ...

A man runs past riot policemen gathering near the ...

A riot police, center, aims his tear gas gun durin...

A riot police, center, aims his tear gas gun durin...

Protesters don gas masks and helmets as they defen...

Protesters don gas masks and helmets as they defen...

A pro-democracy protester makes nail roadblocks in...

A pro-democracy protester makes nail roadblocks in...

Bricks are set by pro-democracy protesters outside...

Bricks are set by pro-democracy protesters outside...

Bricks are set by pro-democracy protesters outside...

Bricks are set by pro-democracy protesters outside...

A pro-democracy protester makes nail roadblocks in...

A pro-democracy protester makes nail roadblocks in...

Nail roadblocks is placed on road by pro-democracy...

Nail roadblocks is placed on road by pro-democracy...

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong residents are enduring a fourth day of traffic snarls and mass transit disruptions as protesters closed some major arteries and rail networks while police skirmished with militant students at major universities.

Life in this city of 7.5 million has been under strain as thousands of commuters were unable to make it to work and the government appealed on Thursday for employers to show flexibility.

Riot police fired tear gas during standoffs with students at Polytechnic University. Militant protesters have hurled gasoline bombs and thrown objects off bridges during clashes at university campuses this week. Chinese University suspended classes for the rest of the year, and others asked students to switch to online learning.

Pro-democracy protests have riven Hong Kong, and divided its people, for more than five months.