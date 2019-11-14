TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As violence erupts at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) and other college campuses in Hong Kong, the Taiwan government has aided in the evacuation of 284 students thus far.

Violent clashes between student protesters and police began at CUHK on Tuesday (Nov. 12), and by Wednesday (Nov. 13) the situation had deteriorated so rapidly that the university decided to announce the early termination of the semester effective immediately. On Wednesday night at 10 p.m., the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) assisted 126 Taiwanese students at the university in boarding a China Airlines flight back to Taiwan, reported CNA.

During a press conference on Wednesday evening, the MAC said that out of the 1,021 Taiwanese students attending universities, 284 will return to Taiwan on Nov. 13 and 14. The MAC said that those returning include 14 from the University of Hong Kong, 50 from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, 140 from CUHK, 29 from City University of Hong Kong, 40 from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and 11 from Hong Kong Baptist University, according to the report.



Chaotic scene at CUHK. (Photo from Facebook page @hkucampustv)

Citing safety reasons, Hong Kong's Education Bureau on Wednesday announced that all schools, including kindergartens, would be closed on Thursday (Nov. 14). The MAC stressed that its Hong Kong office will provide assistance to all Taiwan students who attempting to return home.

The council said that that tensions in Hong Kong have continued to rise in recent days and there have been more incidents of police rushing into other universities to suppress student protests. In response to the situation in Hong Kong, the government has set up a task force to keep a close eye on relevant developments and make contingency plans.

The MAC said that the Hong Kong office would not only contact the universities in Hong Kong to coordinate with the schools to ensure the safety and security of Taiwanese students, but also establish a real-time communication channel with the Taiwan student organizations to assist in arranging accommodations at the request of students.



Taiwan students evacuating from CUHK. (CNA photo)

The MAC reminded Taiwanese citizens planning to travel to Hong Kong to visit its page for Hong Kong and Macao on its official website for assistance and support. In addition, the Taiwan's representative office in Hong Kong (Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office) has a dedicated 24-hour hotline (852-6143-9012) and the government will make every effort to assist citizens in Hong Kong in the event of emergency evacuation and other needs.



Taiwan students boarding bus to leave CUHK. (CNA photo)







