Chile locked in dispute over who will draft new constitution

By  Associated Press
2019/11/14 06:40
A petrol bomb explodes in front of a police vehicl...

Firefighters work inside a Laveracruz church after...

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera leaves after ad...

Anti-government demonstrators shine laser pointers...

Chilean police clash with anti-government demonstr...

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera arrives to make...

Chilean police are peppered by fireworks launched ...

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera deliver an addr...

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean politicians say they have to figure out how to draft a new constitution quickly following another night of violent protests in the South American nation.

Police said Wednesday they had documented 348 serious incidents, including looting and attacks on police stations, from Tuesday into the early morning.

Twenty people have died since mostly peaceful demonstrations about inequality and other issues broke out on Oct. 18. Chileans are demanding a range of reforms and an overhaul of their dictatorship-era constitution.

The sticking point is who drafts the new document. President Sebastián Piñera’s plan relies on current legislators but the opposition says citizens need more input. Members of the National Renewal Party, part of the ruling coalition, and the Christian Democratic Party agree “there isn’t much time” to reach an agreement.