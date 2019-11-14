Fire part with Paunović after 4 seasons

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Fire have parted with coach Veljko Paunović after four seasons.

The 42-year-old Serbian was 41-58-37 with Chicago along with one playoff appearance. He was let go after leading the Fire to a 10-12-12 mark this season. Paunović took over for the fired Frank Yallop after leading Serbia's under-20 team to the FIFA U-20 World Cup championship in 2015.

The Fire announced the move Wednesday. Assistant coaches Marko Mitrović and Eric Gehrig, goalkeeper coach Aleksandar Sarić and other staff was also let go.

The Major League Soccer team is moving from SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview to Chicago’s Soldier Field next season. Owner Joe Mansueto recently purchased full control of the team.

