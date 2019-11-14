Nigeria came from behind to beat Benin 2-1 at the start of the final stage of qualifying for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Semifinalists at this year’s African Cup, Nigeria went 1-0 down in the third minute at home in Uyo on Wednesday to Stephane Sessegnon’s goal.

Victor Osimhen converted a penalty on the brink of halftime and Samuel Kalu scored the winner in the second half to put Nigeria top of Group L.

Cameroon, the 2021 host, started the decisive group stage with a 0-0 draw at home to Cape Verde in Group F. Cameroon has already qualified as host but is playing in qualifying for match practice.

The top two in each group will qualify for the 24-team finals except in Cameroon’s group, where just one other team will make it through.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports